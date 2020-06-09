Colorado Vaccine Law Moves Forward

A bill to make it harder for Colorado parents to exempt their children from vaccines is one step closer to passage, but only after six hours of debate and a Democratic compromise.

The Colorado House passed the bill at second reading after Democrats agreed to introduce an amendment to add what is called a "petition clause." This gives Colorado voters 90 days after Governor Jared Polis signed the bill to collect enough valid signatures to put a revocation measure on the fall 2022 ballot.

The vaccine bill will have a final vote in the House on Wednesday and then must go back to the Senate to vote on the amendment.

Polis has previously said he would support the bill, which he opposed last year, and the Senate passed the bill earlier in the session, before the pandemic threatened his chances of passing the General Assembly this year.

Senate Bill 163 would require parents seeking non-medical exemptions for their children to submit a certificate of completion of an online vaccine education module or a form signed by a medical professional. The bill also creates a goal of "vaccine-protected children,quot; so that each school must vaccinate 95% of its student population. Each school shall publish its immunization and exemption rates annually and distribute them to parents and students.

"I think this bill puts Colorado in line with most other states," said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon.

Roberts said the bill aims to increase the state's low vaccination rates while preserving parents' rights to exempt their children from vaccines.

Although most Colorado residents support increasing vaccination rates and restricting exemptions, hundreds of opponents have filed on Capitol Hill to object to the bill, citing concerns about privacy and parental rights.

They have found allies in Republican lawmakers like Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs, who said there is a "coercive aspect to this bill." He acknowledged that it does not mandate vaccines or remove exemptions, but said he "pushes."

"Do this type of mission, if you want," Williams said.

Emergency room nurse and Democratic Rep. Kyle Mullica, a sponsor, said the bill doesn't go as far as some states that have eliminated non-medical exemptions.

"The idea that we are going to send someone to his house and tie his son and put a needle in his arm is ridiculous," said Mullica. "That's not what this bill is about. This bill is about formalizing the process of how exemptions are produced."