Colorado state senator apologizes for "stomping neck,quot; comment

State Senator Rob Woodward apologized to the senator's floor Monday for referring to "people of color,quot; and complaining that a bill would "stomp on the neck,quot; of Coloradoans.

Woodward, a Loveland Republican, said he spoke the words "people of color,quot; on the Senate floor on Saturday only because they had been incorrectly spelled by a Senate staff member in a transcript of the floor proceedings that day.

"They are not words I have used before. In a fraction of a second, I opened it and read what was on the paper in front of me," he said.

He added that he was wrong to say that a bill would "step on the neck,quot; of anyone since George Floyd just died in Minneapolis when an officer stepped on his neck.

"I realized mid-sentence that I was about to say something too crude," Woodward said. "In my mind, I stopped before I finished that sentence. As I watched the video this weekend, I saw that my mouth was faster than my brain. You saw me stumble to stop and say something else. But clearly I uttered the sentence."

His statement concluded: “I will work to do a better job. If I'm wrong, call me. Help me to learn and understand. I will do my best to grant you the same grace. "