Colorado Snow Totals June 8-9, 2020

The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service from June 8 to 9, 2020, starting at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Divide, CO – 4.5 inches at 6:17 a.m. MDT

Leadville, CO – 2.4 inches at 12 a.m. MDT

Woodland Park, CO – 3.5 inches at 6:10 a.m. MDT

This list will be updated as more totals become available. Check back for updates.