Colorado Snow Totals June 8-9, 2020

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation

Snow covers the roads on June 9, 2020, about 1.2 miles west of the Vail inlet on Interstate 70.

The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service from June 8 to 9, 2020, starting at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Divide, CO – 4.5 inches at 6:17 a.m. MDT

Leadville, CO – 2.4 inches at 12 a.m. MDT

Woodland Park, CO – 3.5 inches at 6:10 a.m. MDT

This list will be updated as more totals become available. Check back for updates.

