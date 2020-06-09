Colorado man arrested in Arizona on suspicion of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

A Colorado man was arrested in Arizona on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

Donovan Walsh, 43, is suspected of the disappearance and alleged death of 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton, according to Arvada police.

Police conducted a wellness check Friday at Banks-Newton Department, 7655 W. 67th Ave., after members of Walsh's family told police he was "involved in his death," according to a Press release.

Walsh was convicted in a Jefferson County domestic violence case in October 2019 of assault and threat, in which she strangled Banks-Newton multiple times and punched him in the face with blood, according to the current first-degree murder order. . Banks-Newton had an order of protection against Walsh that prohibited any contact. He had a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Jefferson County, but did not appear.

Walsh's mother, Jinean Florom, 59, of Arizona, told authorities Friday that Walsh came to her home acting erratically and driving an SUV with Banks-Newton's dogs inside the vehicle, but was not seen. .

Weeks earlier, on April 27, Walsh had told her mother over the phone that she had stabbed "Ally,quot; 15 times, according to the order, and then passed out and when alert, she had been dead for up to three days. . . Florom told Walsh to become a police officer at the time, but he refused.

The next time Florom heard from Walsh was Friday, when he was at the door of his Arizona property. He feared for his safety, the affidavit said. "Donovan will harm me," he told investigators. "It is dangerous,quot;.

On Friday, Walsh again told Florom that he had stabbed Banks-Newton, he said the order, but would not tell him anything else. Walsh left in the SUV and Florom called the authorities.

Officers searched Banks-Newton's Arvada department on Friday and found two snakes, one dead and one alive. Two rats were loose in the apartment and a dead rat was found in a cage. Animal feces were found stacked in the apartment. Animal handling officials said about half a dozen animal cruelty violations were found in the department, which was in disarray.

The bathroom, however, was recently cleaned and the shower curtain removed. Various towels and containers of bleach were seized as evidence in the case. The researchers used a chemical within the department and found evidence of blood in one room.

On Friday afternoon, Walsh called Florom to ask him for money and mentioned that he would need "a place to hide (the body)," the order said.

Over the weekend, investigators began pinging the phone that Walsh used to call his mother.

On Sunday, Walsh was found in the Globe, Arizona area, and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, and violation of a protection order.

As of Monday afternoon, the police had not recovered a body in the case. An investigation is ongoing.