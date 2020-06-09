Claim one in four Australia Post jobs at risk in union dispute

The union representing Australian postal workers claims that one in four jobs could be lost under a new delivery model that will see letters delivered every other day.

CEPU, also known as The Communications Union, is asking the Morrison government to block the new model in parliament this week, calling the attack system against essential workers.

Under the alternative delivery model, or ADM, postal workers in metropolitan areas will deliver letters every two business days.

An Australia Post worker delivering letters on a motorcycle. (AAP)

Australia Post says the new ADM will allow the service to redeploy more posties in areas of the business struggling to keep up with demand, such as package processing and delivery as a result of the boom in online shopping.

CEPU National President Shane Murphy said the claims that the new model will not affect jobs are false.

"Any Australia Post politician or representative who says this will not affect customers and workers across the country is lying," Murphy said.

"Whether it's fattening the Australia Post for privatization or just an opportunistic attack on workers, the end result is bad business for Australians.

"Attacking our postal service and the jobs of Australia Post workers at any time is bad enough. Doing it during a global pandemic is shameful."

Australia Post says letter volumes have decreased while parcel delivery has grown. (9News)

Australia Post has defended the new ADM, arguing that the service shifts towards parcel delivery as letter volumes drop.

"Their role in letter delivery is decreasing more and more and with many deliveries on their motorcycle, they have restrictions on the number of packages they can safely transport," he said in a statement.

"We want our positions to be more than ever: to help deliver dramatically increasing package volumes.

"Doing this will require Australia Post to do things differently, but the change will help preserve the role of the postie and protect important community service."

In response to claims of job cuts, Australia Post said speculation about the introduction of ADM was largely untrue.

"No post that is directly affected by the implementation of ADM will be forced to accept redundancy," Australia Post said in a statement.

Self-isolation orders have nearly doubled online shopping volumes. ()

"Australia Post also has no plans to cut net post wages.

"These changes have been requested to allow Australia Post to continue to offer important community services and to stay sustainable for the future."

In April, the Australia Post said that forced self-isolation as a result of COVID-19 had nearly doubled package volumes and halved demand for letters.

Just before Easter, the service delivered an average of nearly two million packages per day.