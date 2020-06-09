City Girls Yung Miami, Baby Daddy Got SHOT – Twitter stuff that set it up!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

MTO News has received reports that over the weekend, rapper Yung Miami's baby boy's father was allegedly shot. And dozens of people on Twitter speculate that Yung Miami, which is half of the highly popular City Girls group, may have had something to do with the alleged shooting.

Yung Miami, real name Careesha Romeka Brownlee, has been open on Instagram about issues with her baby's father, Jai Wiggins. But people on Twitter seem to be reaching conclusions. While Careesha has spoken ill of Jai, she never seemed angry enough with him to try to cause him physical harm.

