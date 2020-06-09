Church pastor pleads not guilty to raping a parishioner who thought he would be cursed

A church pastor has been charged with the rape of a woman who he thought "would be cursed,quot; if she refused to sleep with him.

Alofa Talouli Masina, 54, pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecency and one count of sexual intercourse without consent about an incident at the Canberra's home of the alleged victim in February 2018.

The crown prosecutor told the ACT Supreme Court that the woman was "deeply religious,quot; and that she had arranged for Mr. Masina to deliver a "prayer of liberation."

Mr. Masina allegedly told the woman that he would have to sleep with him as part of the sentence, and the woman thought "she would be cursed if she refused to participate."

When the woman asked if it would be adultery, he allegedly quoted Ezekiel and Isaiah to justify their actions.

The couple allegedly went to her room where he kissed her and forced her to perform sexual acts.

The woman then told Mr. Masina's wife and other church members about the alleged incident.

When Mr. Masina was confronted by a neighbor, it is alleged that he said: "I am not going to say that [the victim] is right or wrong, all I can say is that I am between myself and the holy spirit."

The prosecutor told the court that a properly administered "deliverance sentence,quot; does not involve sexual intercourse, and claims that he used his position of power over parishioners for his own sexual satisfaction.

Prosecutors claim that Mr. Masina had inappropriately touched two other women and asked a third "sexually accused,quot; question, all of which will be called to present evidence at trial.