Chino prison guard still recovers from coronavirus nearly 3 months after diagnosis – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHINESE (CBSLA) – A Chinese Men Prison guard was the first coronavirus patient hospitalized in Riverside County, and months after being discharged from the hospital, he still feels the effects of the disease.

Carlos García spent 12 days in the hospital and stays too long to return to work. He is urging people to be vigilant for symptoms, even when states across the country are reopening.

The 45-year-old man said that as of now, he only has the strength to take a quick walk around the neighborhood.

“I was one of those people who thought, oh if I get it, it will be like a common cold or flu. I'm healthy, young man, "said Garcia.

When he fell ill in March, doctors were still trying to find the best ways to treat patients. Garcia was first treated with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which did not help. What worked for Garcia was remdesivir, an antiviral medication, that was used for Ebola. The drug was administered as part of a clinical trial.

"It was a type of last resort effort before life support," Garcia said.

Doctors say it is common for coronavirus patients to have a long recovery.

"We are seeing a lot of that. People who recover take longer to improve," said Dr. Niraj Mahajan, a pulmonary critical care physician.

Thousands of patients have recovered in Riverside County, but cases continue to rise.

Riverside County health officials on Monday reported 429 recently confirmed cases and one more death since Friday, totaling 9,206 cases and 356 deaths across the county.

Dr. Mahajan said that it is important for people to continue washing their hands, covering their faces, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and practicing physical distance.

Garcia believes he became ill while working at the Chino Men's Prison, where 12 inmates have since died of coronavirus complications.