Chicago had the most violent day in 60 years: 18 shot to death in 24 hours

Chicago just had its most violent 24-hour period the city has experienced in the past 60 years. According to a new report, 18 people were shot to death on May 31 in Chicago, making it the most violent.

The University of Chicago Crime Laboratory has just released a new report stating that the 18 people killed on May 31, while the city experienced looting and protests by George Floyd, was the most violent day in the city since 1961.

The record for the deadliest day was August 4, 1991, when only 13 people were killed in Chicago, according to the Chicago Crime Lab.

"We've never seen anything like this before," Max Kapustin, senior director of investigation for Crime Lab, told the Chicago Sun-Times about the number of fatal shootings on May 31.

Kapustin added that "I don't even know how to put it in context. It is beyond anything we've seen before."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said 65,000 calls were made to the city's 911 line, for all services, not just shootings.

On a typical day in Chicago, the city's 911 operators only receive 15,000.