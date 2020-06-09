Charles Schwab will be "a production unlike any golf production we've ever done," says Sean McManus of Up News Info Sports – Up News Info Los Angeles

With the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour returns this week from a forced three-month coronavirus hiatus. The pandemic has shut down most live sports since mid-March. NASCAR and UFC have returned in the past few weeks with no fans, and now the PGA Tour will join them.

This week's event at the Colonial Country Club was originally scheduled for three weeks ago. In the reconstituted calendar, it replaces the RBC Canadian Open from Thursday to Sunday. What was once a typical event on the golf calendar is now the largest event on this week's sports calendar. The PGA Tour will be the only game available on network television at a time when the watching public is desperate for live sports.

This is a golden opportunity for sports. But to rise to the challenge, the PGA Tour and its broadcast partners must overcome the serious challenges of hosting a public event at a time of social estrangement. Golf, as a competition, is something suitable for this era of higher risk for personal contact. However, organizing and transmitting it are considerable challenges even in normal and gigantic times now.

To say the obvious, golf is played outside in open spaces, where the risk of virus transmission is greatly reduced. Competing golfers never have to touch each other during the course of the competition. They don't even touch the same team. The label already dictates that players give each other space when taking shots. Maintaining that distance between shots and in moments of interaction seems an easy and natural step.

The only real challenge during real competition is how players and caddies interact. Typically, a caddy manages a player's equipment and offers shooting advice. How could that happen at a distance of six feet, especially with competing players and caddies within earshot?

>> READ: Colonial Country Club: Hogan Alley Profile, Home of the Horrible Horseshoe

The precautions will start long before the competition. Participants may undergo testing prior to arriving at the tournament and are required to conduct on-site testing before the tournament begins. They must also answer a health questionnaire before the tournament. Temperature controls will precede each round. As the PGA Tour put it, “The test itself takes less than five minutes to administer, and the test results are returned in several hours. Approximately 400 people are expected to be screened at the site each week. "

Each tournament extends far beyond the competition and the players who play in it. In this environment, so do the risks. Fans and family will not attend the Charles Schwab, which will greatly reduce the number of people on the site. Tournament staff, while present, will be reduced in number. (Removing attendees from the equation helps in this regard.) Scorers, rule officials and course quarterbacks, for example, are still needed, not to mention several player support staff. Some of ShotLink's staff will be available to collect shooting data.

>> Stream: Charles Schwab Challenge

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Cleaning protocols will be intensified. The number of people in any closed space will be closely monitored. However, not all members of the site will be evaluated.

While fans will not be available, they will be watching in potentially large numbers. And that requires talent and crew to carry out the action. "This is a different production than any golf production we have done on Up News Info," says Sean McManus, president of Up News Info Sports.

Weekly coverage of the tournament during the PGA Tour season is generally divided, with the Golf Channel covering the action on Thursday and Friday and Up News Info Sports covering the action on Saturday and Sunday. For Charles Schwab, the same ad and production team will work four days.

The size of the tournament production team on-site will be reduced by more than half, and additional mobile television units will be added to the operation. "As an example, in our main production unit, we would normally have 22 people," says McManus. "We now have nine people in our A unit."

Each truck has been reconfigured, adding space and dividers, to allow for social distancing among the reduced staff. Many functions necessary for transmission will be carried out remotely. Editorial support, remote editing, playback devices, scoring charts, and video shading will originate off-site in New York and Los Angeles.

Airborne personnel will be spread throughout the course and across the country as well. Jim Nantz will present the broadcast from Tower 18 at Colonial, as usual. But he will be alone this week, except for a robotic camera. Lead analyst Nick Faldo, who would normally be flanking Nantz, will fill that role from the Golf Channel studios in Orlando, Florida, half a country away. Analysts Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo will join him there. Journalists Dottie Pepper and Mark Immelman will be on the ground in Colonial, but Amanda Balionis will report from home.

Other elements will be worked on in the broadcast to improve access to players in a socially distanced way. One item will be called Inside The Ropes. "It will introduce players, alone in a tent, except for a microphone, to answer questions about their round or their time out of the game. According to McManus," is one way we hope that all players make a comment that we can include later in the day. "

Up News Info Sports is also working with the PGA Tour for microphone players during tournaments. Some have already agreed to allow such access, but many have not.

There are so many unknowns in Charles Schwab's challenge. It will be resolved a lot during the broadcast this weekend and will apply to RBC Heritage next weekend. The process will be repeated weekly throughout the Memorial Tournament in mid-July. At that time, since viewers will be able to enter Muirfield Village for the first time since the Tour's return, the playbook may need to be completely refreshed.

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on Up News Info.