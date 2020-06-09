Challenge cuts ties to Dee Nguyen over offensive remarks

MTV
The challenge is cutting ties with Dee Nguyen.
The MTV show announced Monday that it "cut ties to her,quot; as a result of her "offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement."
"Out of respect for our Challengers, we will broadcast our season as planned," tweeted statement said about Dee who appears on The challenge: total madness. "We strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who speak out against injustice."
Some days ago, Bayleigh Dayton, who is also a contestant on the show, shared screenshots of an interaction Dee had with a Twitter user in her Blackout Tuesday post. The social media user told Dee, "READ ROOM F – KING."
"All you posted was a black square and you continued your day posting your lame-thirsty traps," continued the follower. "Wake up! People are dying. Smh."
Dee then responded by writing "people die every day,quot;.
"You don't even know me or what I'm doing," the deleted post continued. "I suggest you wake up to shit and get off social media."
According to the screenshots, Dee also shared a post in which she wrote, "IDK, why do some of you think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying it since the day I lost my virginity."
Then Bayleigh wrote "THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM,quot; and said she was "upset and disappointed."
"THIS IS NOT A TREND," he continued. "THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Publish an influence on the death of blacks? What a shame @deenguyenMTV."
The two continued to exchange messages. Soon, Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C,quot; Williams, who also appears in The challenge and he's married to Bayleigh, he came in.
"Dee acts like a villain on social media and then calls every member of the cast crying EVERYDAY saying that she is fighting and that fans hate her and that she has to 'play the bitch' role,quot; , wrote. "The most fake person in the cast by far. He does everything by influence."
He too reclaimed Dee texted him, "Hey, make sure you tell Bayleigh to keep me locked up and you're still talking bad about me. I'm thinking of stories for season 36."
"Not everything is for influence and drama," he wrote. "The fucking one. CLOWN. I'm about to air all his love. Using BLM to influence."
Swaggy C continued to make a number of claims about Dee, including that she "did not do an act of charity"even his co-star Wes Bergmann came up with the Friends and benefits show and that she "always,quot; wants "solidify a story for next season"
According to the summary from The Ashley & # 39; s Reality TV, which first reported the news, Dee later posted on "cancel culture,quot; on Instagram.
"What some of your 'favorites' are doing is creating a culture of cancellation in my colleagues," he wrote, according to the outlet. "Don't fall in love with it or buy it. Focus inside and drown out the noise. We're all in this together."
However, he later issued an apology via Twitter.
"I regret the callous tweet I posted earlier," he wrote. "I was defensive and I didn't speak from my heart. But there is no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy, who are my castmates and deserve my respect and compassion."
Then he added: "BLM for me every day. I am trying to do the best I can with what is currently accessible to me."
By The Ashley & # 39; s, Tula "Big T,quot; Fazakerley He also addressed Dee's offensive tweets in a post on Instagram Stories, calling them "disrespectful, downright demeaning, and downright insensitive." She also stated that she was "not surprised,quot; by the posts.
"She said she felt she was 'blacker' than me because she didn't know the name of a musician and because she hadn't seen me fight and be aggressive," she wrote, according to the newspaper. "I felt like he was trying to fit me into his idea of a‘ stereotype. "
After MTV made the announcement, Dee issued a separate apology on Twitter.
"The past 24 hours have made me realize what is important and that is forgiveness," he wrote Tuesday. "I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my callous comments. Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus on my well being and mental health this is not goodbye i will see you again my fans thank you for believing in me and for your support help i see each of you and remember your stories stay strong and keep up except my friends. "