Challenge cuts ties to Dee Nguyen over offensive remarks

The challenge is cutting ties with Dee Nguyen.

The MTV show announced Monday that it "cut ties to her,quot; as a result of her "offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement."

"Out of respect for our Challengers, we will broadcast our season as planned," tweeted statement said about Dee who appears on The challenge: total madness. "We strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who speak out against injustice."

Some days ago, Bayleigh Dayton, who is also a contestant on the show, shared screenshots of an interaction Dee had with a Twitter user in her Blackout Tuesday post. The social media user told Dee, "READ ROOM F – KING."

"All you posted was a black square and you continued your day posting your lame-thirsty traps," continued the follower. "Wake up! People are dying. Smh."

Dee then responded by writing "people die every day,quot;.

"You don't even know me or what I'm doing," the deleted post continued. "I suggest you wake up to shit and get off social media."