CDC Recommends Protesters to Get Tested for Coronavirus

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police sparked a wave of mass protests across the country.

With some protests drawing thousands of attendees, it was often impossible to meet social distancing guidelines.

The CDC is now urging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus.

George Floyd's mindless murder last month sparked a wave of protests against police abuse and racial inequality. However, these protests came amid the coronavirus pandemic, and some health experts now advise people who have been in large crowds in the past two weeks to get tested for COVID-19.

In particular, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said it is closely monitoring the protests and any resulting increases in coronavirus cases. Especially since it is difficult, if not impossible, to adhere to social distancing patterns in mass protests, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund recently said that people who don't get tested could put others at risk.

"It is too early to know what effect, if any, these events will have on the federal COVID-19 response," Nordlund said. “Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety depending on the circumstances on the ground. ”

Over the weekend, CDC Director Redfield said the dynamics of the big protests could be a breeding ground for new coronavirus infections.

"I think there is a chance, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," Redfield said recently. "And the way to minimize it is to have each individual recognize that it is an advantage for them to protect their loved ones, to (say)‘ Hello, I was out. I need to get tested. " You know, in three, five, seven days, get tested. Make sure you're not infected. "

To date, we have not seen any data indicating that recent protests have caused a jump in coronavirus cases. Still, because the coronavirus can spread more easily than the flu, the CDC's recommendation to increase testing as a result of the aforementioned protests makes sense.

In the meantime, the good news is that the coronavirus is beginning to decline significantly in many areas that were previously affected by the pandemic. As a prime example, New York City, which was previously the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States, recently spent a full day with zero coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in months. Beyond New York City, several states have begun reopening in recent days, and it appears we may be back on the road, slow as it may be, to normal.

Unrelated to the protests, some states that did not impose strict blocking measures are beginning to see an increase in coronavirus cases. Florida, for example, saw the number of coronavirus cases skyrocket by 46% last week.

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at 16thSt NW and Black Lives Matter Plaza. Image source: Eli Wilson