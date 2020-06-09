CBS TV Studios is the latest to pay for foundries and expand options on suspended pilots due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

A month ago, several television studios, including Disney TV Studios, Warner Bros. TV, and Universal TV, began paying actors on pilot broadcast programs, which failed to occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS TV Studios in the past few weeks has also initiated compensation for most of the series' regular customers on studio pilots, with various deals still under negotiation, as I've learned.

I heard that the formula used by CBS TV Studios involves actors who receive 50% of their pilot fees now as part of an agreement to extend their options until September 30. If the pilots are not produced by then, the studio would pay the remaining 50% to keep the casts until December 30, with actors entitled to another payment representing 50% of the pilot if an additional extension is needed.

The template is similar to that used by Disney TV Studios and Universal TV, as all major television studios have now expanded options in most of their pilot casts that traditionally expire on June 30 (DTVS and Uni TV are believed to have expired). are making the second 50% payout on June 30; DTVS also paid its pilot guest stars. WBTV is said to have already paid its full pilot cast,) There have been several projects that have not been affected as they have gone straight to the series on CBS, ABC, and CW, including the drama produced by CBS TV Studios. Clarice and co-production The Equalizer, both on CBS.

Option extensions also apply to a series of actions whose pilot launch agreements were closed after the Hollywood shutdown began in mid-March and were never announced.

The list includes Rebecca Wisocky, who was cast for the CBS single-camera comedy pilot, Ghosts, Vanessa Lachey, who was set to co-star alongside Malin Akerman and Oliver Hudson in the multi-camera comedy We three; Edwin Hodge, who joined the drama Well sam, starring Sophia Bush; and Arliss Howard, who was added to Forms and means, headed by Patrick Dempse. I heard that Wisocky, Lachey, and Hodge have spread, while Howard's collection of options is pending.

The payments to the pilot actors came after weeks of discussions between executives from various television studios and SAG-AFTRA representatives about the language interpretations in the actors' contracts, as the current closure of the coronavirus pandemic has not precedents. I heard that the CBS TV Studios deals were delayed a bit because of the initially proposed terms involving longer retentions that were later modified after resistance from the actors and their representatives.