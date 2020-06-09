Cardinals owner tries to convince fans that team executives are victims

Amid a stalemate between MLB owners and players over financial details of a shorter 2020 season, each party publicly portrays itself as the hurt party.

Players claim that the owners are greedy and run counter to their previous word. Owners are trying to portray themselves as struggling business owners who need to cut costs.

On Tuesday, Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. raised his eyebrows when he told local radio station 590 The Fan that the industry generally does not make money for executives.

"The industry is not very profitable, to be honest," said DeWitt.

RIVERA: MLB's latest proposal shows how little it matters to him to trade

Since DeWitt bought the Cardinals in 1995, the team has likely exploded in value, and Forbes estimates its value increased by 11 percent last year alone. The Cardinals are worth approximately $ 2.1 billion.

His argument about the profitability of the sport, then, probably won't attract much sympathy from players across the league.

Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty, one of the team's top young players, has been tweeting in reference to the MLB owner's stance all week.

Shortly after DeWitt's comments, Flaherty wrote, "Maybe you won't say that next time," though it's unclear whether that particular tweet had to do with the top St. Louis executive.

maybe you won't say that next time – Jack Flaherty (@ Jack9Flaherty) June 9, 2020