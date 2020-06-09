Cardi B reveals tips for making a DIY hair mask while flaunting a beautiful natural hair texture

WENN

The Grammy-winning woman later shows off some ingredients she uses to make a DIY hair mask to help moisturize her and her daughter's hair before it reveals her long, shiny, natural hair as a result.

Up News Info –

Cardi B It is known for its dramatic look that includes colorful and sporty wigs. However, in a new Instagram video, the Grammy-winning raptor chose not to wear makeup while hugging her natural hair texture.

"Ok guys, this really is my hair. This is the texture of my hair," said the femcee "Bodak Yellow" with pride. saying his followers on Monday June 8. He went on to tell his 67 million followers, "My hair gets like this when you dry it and then two days later, it just swells like this. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture."

Cardi later shared tips on how to keep her hair healthy. "I need moisture and it's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow and all the good things you put on your body, you have to put your hair on," she explained. "You are not going to put soda on your hair because, of course, soda is not good for your body, so it is definitely not good for your hair."

She then revealed some ingredients she used to make a DIY hair mask to help hydrate her and daughter Kulture's hair. Among the things he put on the mask were avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, eggs, honey, and bananas.

Later, she treated her fans with a video of her putting the mix on her hair and Kulture's before revealing her long, shiny, natural hair as a result in a photo. "The end result of everything I put on my hair before," so the wife of Make up for captioned the plugin. "Treat your hair ladies … and don't let a nikka tell you that you are wearing wigs. It helps a lot with hair growth!"

<br />

This is not the first time that Cardi has shown her natural look as she did in a Twitter video on March 13. Dressed in a white robe with running water at the bottom, one's mother said, "This is fucking ** my f *** real hair." The 27-year-old went on to say as she ran her long rainbow-painted nails through her hair, "I'm so proud of myself."

Fans quickly showered her with praise. "That hair is beautiful," said one fan. "Your natural hair is beautiful Cardi omg," added another, while another person said, "He would love to see her like this more!"