Cardi B flaunts her curves while showing off her natural beauty and real hair – see the photos!

Cardi B flaunts her curves and natural beauty, having just shared a hair tutorial with her 67.6 million followers on Instagram. Although Cardi B is known for wearing multiple wigs, her real hair is very long. It seems like every time Cardi B shows her real hair, it goes viral. Now, he's showing his followers the steps he takes to get long, healthy hair and how he helps his daughter Kulture have healthy, beautiful hair too. Cardi B shared the video tutorial on her Instagram story and her fans loved it.

Many people are surprised by Cardi B's real hair and she explained that her natural hair is not as curly as her daughter's. Still, she needs to give her hair the proper nutrients to make sure it stays healthy. In the video below, Cardi B guided her followers through the recipe she uses to make her hair mask, and even showed her fans how she puts it on Kulture's hair and on her own hair.

After Cardi B mixed ingredients like avocados, bananas, castor oil, and argan oil and put the ingredients in a blender, she put the goop into her hair. Giving his fans a real experience before and after, he showed them what his hair looked like before treatment and after rinsing and styling it.

It seemed clear that Cardi B had her hair and makeup done and she looked absolutely stunning, but Cardi B is a natural beauty that looks just as good without combing or putting on makeup.

You can watch the video of Cardi B doing her hair treatment along with the before and after photos in the following video player.

What do you think about Cardi B's hair treatment and tutorial? Were you surprised to see Cardi B's real hair? Did you know that her natural hair was so long? Do you use beauty treatments at home? Are you going to use the Cardi B hair mask for yourself?

