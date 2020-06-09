Camila Alves shares the secret to get her children to do their homework

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
As hard as you try to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you get through every breakdown and milestone.
Navigating this new normal at home with husband Matthew McConaughey and her three children, Camila Alves McConaughey she found herself, as she said, a little "overwhelmed,quot; with the situation.
Although it had nothing to do with entertaining children Levi11 and Livingston, 7 and their daughter Lifetime, 10. Rather the founder of the lifestyle site Woman today and co-owner of organic baby food brand Yummy Spoonfuls was nervous trying to figure out exactly what she could do to help those suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
So he decided to try a little of everything. With the need for assistance at its peak, the 38-year-old man explains to E! News, "We just decided to get into the basics." That means working as a team with Bethenny FrankelThe BStrong Organization will provide more than 200,000 masks to members of its Austin community and, through its Just Keep Livin Foundation, "will cook meals and give computers and WiFi to children who cannot access food and their school in this moment,quot;. "
its Women of today Meanwhile, the community offers meals and skins through its Feed and Protect campaign and 15-minute training sessions ("Everything from cardio to breathing and meditation," he notes) five days a week. "It's amazing that something as simple as that," she marvels, "I get so many letters from these women about how much those 15 minutes a day have really really helped them during this time."
Of course, she is involving the smallest members of her offspring in hard work as well.
With mom and dad busy giving back, the trio have really had to step up their help at the front of the house. "My oldest son is in charge of breakfast every day, that's what he does," he explains, allowing the practice to give him a little extra sleep and Levi a sense of responsibility.
"She is proud of it. She makes breakfast for her brother and sister and also creates a bond between them," she says. "And my youngest son is still not allowed to cook on the stove, but he is allowed to make smoothies, so he makes the snack and is proud to do it." Giving them that level of responsibility to contribute, "it just makes them feel good and feel more in charge and it sums up all the other things they have to do."
Getting over their chores: "The basic things any child should know how to do," he says of laundry, dishes, and keeping the pantry organized is not always a Mary Poppinsscene style. "Some days they spend singing, dancing and having fun and creating games with him, like who can dry dishes faster," he says. "And some days it's like, do we really have to do this? So it goes through waves but we try to make it fun for them."
Basic incentives work, he says, like, "Hey, if you want to watch something together tonight, we have to finish everything at a certain time." A little ingenuity goes a long way too. "We created a cleaning company and everyone is in charge of one thing."
That sense of structure now extends to schoolwork with her and the actor, in addition to her mother-in-law, Kay McConaughey, assuming the roles of teacher. To-do lists are printed and attached to the fridge; School work is on the calendar on the wall. "As much as I can visually print their schedules so the child has a point of reference," he says, he uses them to do it on his own.
While some level of supervision is required to keep them on track, "at least they don't come to you every 30 minutes, 'Oh, I'm done with that, what do I do now?'
Between that and Kay jumping to play card games with the trio, Camila can spend a little time on her day taking care of herself ("Every now and then I have to go 'Okay, I need two hours on my own "and I literally go to my room and close the door,quot;) or the quarantined version of the date night.
"We will be hiking and taking our time," says the Brazilian-born model and designer about the way she and Matthew connect. "After the kids go to bed and it's time to rest, we catch up and have a drink together."
And, perhaps, plan your next altruistic adventure.
