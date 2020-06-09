'Call & Response' is fun again or dies with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle – Up News Info

Funny Or Die, which partnered with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle to produce Comedy Central’s The new blacks, meets with the couple and the black millennial platform Blavity to launch Call and reply. The web series will premiere on June 16 on the YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch channels of Funny or Die and Blavity, with new episodes debuting Monday through Friday at noon PT.

In the new series, Baron and Mike will invite their favorite creators – comedians, musicians, actors, visual artists, novelists, educators, philosophers, and more – to analyze current events, explore ways to use momentum, and talk about their respective professions. , work and struggles.

The new blacks with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle leaned toward Comedy Central in April 2019. The music variety and stand-up series showcased a collection of new and established comedians and musicians, with the mission of highlighting, promoting and amplifying talented black voices.

The lonely season featured comics like Chris Redd, Sasheer Zamata, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Johnson, Clayton English, Naomi Ekperigin, Ian Edwards, David Gborie, and Shalewa Sharpe.