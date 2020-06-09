California theaters may reopen with restrictions beginning June 12 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Movie theaters in California counties that have met state criteria for controlling the coronavirus may reopen on Friday, June 12.

According to the state guide published Monday, theaters are recommended to limit attendance to 25 percent of the theater's capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is less.

Indoor theaters are also asked to consider implementing a reservation system to limit the number of attendees, designate arrival times, set directional entrances and exits in theaters, and reconfigure, close, or remove seats from use to ensure distance. physique of at least six feet among the attendees

Members of the same household can sit together, but should be kept away from other households.

Facial coatings are also recommended for those who enter and leave theaters, at the food stall and when physical distance cannot be maintained.

The state also suggests that theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean.

You can find a complete list of guidelines at covid19.ca.gov.