California theaters may reopen this week with limited seating – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California theaters may begin opening later this week if they limit the theater's capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, according to the state guide released Monday.

The guide adds movie theaters to a long list of other companies that may start to reopen as the nation's most populous state relaxes its order to stay home. Restaurants, churches, beauty salons, and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

That reopening will soon expand dramatically in counties that can meet certain metrics, including caseload, positive test rates, and test-and-trace capabilities. Other entertainment venues that may reopen later include bowling alleys, mini-golf courses, and game rooms.

The state recommends that movie theaters implement reservation systems, designate arrival times, and designate certain seats that people can use so that spectators can maintain a 6-foot (2-meter) distance from other groups. Spectators must, at a minimum, wear face covers when entering and leaving the theater or purchasing concessions, according to the state guide.

The state also suggests that theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and open doors so people don't have to touch the handles.

Meanwhile, the state also allows film, music and television production to resume subject to labor agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up an important part of the Los Angeles economy.

California has reported more than 130,000 coronavirus cases and 4,600 deaths. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms and disappears in a few weeks. But it can be more serious for some people, including older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions, which cause pneumonia and even death.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.