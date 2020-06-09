California mayor resigns via email, denies that cops killed black people

A California mayor submitted his resignation after he sent an email saying he "did not believe he was ever a good person of color killed by a police officer."

Mayor James Stewart said the email was sent in error.

Stewart later apologized via email (particularly the use of the word "good,quot; and stated that he is dyslexic and used voice text to send the email).

"Unfortunately, I didn't take the time to review what was recorded," Stewart told River Press Enterprise. "I absolutely didn't say that. What I said is, 'I don't think there has been a person of color killed by the police' in context with Temecula or Riverside County. I absolutely didn't say ' Well, I have no idea how that came about. "

He also issued the following statement, addressing the county.

"City of Temecula, I hear you, I agree with you and I am deeply sorry," Stewart said in the statement. "You have every right to be hurt and offended. My typos and the immediate response to an email on a serious issue added pain at a time when our community and our country are suffering."