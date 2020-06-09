Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, dies of heart attack

NAIROBI, Kenya – Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza died of heart failure on Monday just a few weeks after a crucial election to choose a successor to replace him after 15 years of autocratic rule over the Central African nation. He was 55 years old.
Mr. Nkurunziza's death was announced by the government on Twitter on Tuesday. He died in a hospital in eastern Burundi after falling ill and was hospitalized over the weekend after attending a volleyball match.
A former rebel leader, Nkurunziza ruled the country with impunity for years, arresting journalists, suffocating the media, and cracking down on opposition parties.
His reign sparked international condemnation and sparked widespread protests in the small country, one of the poorest in the world. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into whether his government committed crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, rape and disappearances. In 2017, Mr. Nkurunziza retired Burundi's membership in the Court.
A government spokesman, Prosper Ntahorwamiye, called for calm and announced seven days of mourning during which flags would be raised at half-staff.
"Burundi has just lost an honorable son of the country, a President of the Republic, a Supreme Guide to Patriotism," Ntahorwamiye said in a statement, referring to the official title that Mr. Nkurunziza would have adopted once he resigned. His successor was to swear in August for a period of seven years.
In late May, the ruling party's secretary general, Evariste Ndayishimiye, won the presidential election, despite opposition parties and human rights organizations saying the vote was marred by irregularities. The Burundi constitutional court rejected those claims and last week confirmed Mr. Ndayishimiye's election.
On Tuesday, activists said Mr. Nkurunziza would be remembered for overseeing an administration that crushed dissent and committed human rights abuses.
"His death highlights the urgency for many victims to know the truth about the crimes committed during his presidency and who was responsible," said Lewis Mudge, director of Central Africa at Human Rights Watch.
"While these abuses go unpunished," he said, "this dark legacy hangs over Burundi for many years."