Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, dies of heart attack

NAIROBI, Kenya – Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza died of heart failure on Monday just a few weeks after a crucial election to choose a successor to replace him after 15 years of autocratic rule over the Central African nation. He was 55 years old.

Mr. Nkurunziza's death was announced by the government on Twitter on Tuesday. He died in a hospital in eastern Burundi after falling ill and was hospitalized over the weekend after attending a volleyball match.

A former rebel leader, Nkurunziza ruled the country with impunity for years, arresting journalists, suffocating the media, and cracking down on opposition parties.

His reign sparked international condemnation and sparked widespread protests in the small country, one of the poorest in the world. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into whether his government committed crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, rape and disappearances. In 2017, Mr. Nkurunziza retired Burundi's membership in the Court.