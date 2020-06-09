Bubba Wallace will compete in the Black Lives Matter car during NASCAR in Martinsville

Bubba Wallace will have his No. 43 NASCAR car painted in black with the words "Black Lives Matter,quot; engraved on the rear wheels for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in Martinsville on Wednesday.

Wallace, who is black, has been a leading advocate of diversity and a path beyond his sport's history of racism. Two months ago he spoke after fellow driver Kyle Larson said the N-word in a live broadcast. This week he called for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags from the tracks.

Amid nationwide protests over police brutality against black people following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Wallace has also become a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matters movement with his art of vehicles. In addition to having "Black Lives Matter,quot; stamped on your car, you will have written the words "Compassion, Love, Understanding,quot; in several places.

Black Lives Matter, founded in 2013, is an organization with the mission "to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes."

The words "black lives matter,quot; are intended to draw attention to the historical degradation of black people in the United States and have become a rallying cry beyond the organization itself.