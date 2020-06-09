Brush fire breaks out in Lincoln Heights – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Firefighters fought a small wildfire in the Lincoln Heights area of ​​East Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Soto Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find the fire burning in short grass on a hillside known as Radio Hill, near Lincoln Park.

The crews were able to contain the fire on two acres. It was brought under control at 6:11 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Several fires broke out across the region on Monday amid a red flag warning that expired Monday night. However, Southland is expected to continue experiencing hot and windy conditions through Wednesday, keeping the risk of fire high.