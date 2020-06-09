Brooks Laich is considering becoming a father after Julianne Hough's separation

Brooks Laich, 36, has parenting in mind after his separation from Julianne Hough. Entertainment Tonight reported on the podcast, How men think, in which the former NHL player explained how he wants to have children.

Brooks's reveal, as noted above, comes shortly after he and Julianne Hough were finally separated. Brooks spoke about systemic racism during the same podcast episode, claiming that she hopes to have children someday in the future.

"I'm on a journey to really learn more," Brooks explained, adding that it is incredibly important to him. According to Laich, he wants the world to be a better place for his children. Julianne and Brooks fans know that the couple never tried to have a baby, although they did freeze some of their eggs.

Julianne explained that she and her man never tried to get pregnant, but it was more a "precautionary measure." They were simply doing their "due diligence,quot; freezing some of their eggs, just in case they decided to have children.

Of course, this idea never came to fruition, because Brooks and Julianne later broke up after spending time apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month Brooks and Julianne announced that they would go their separate ways after just three years.

In a statement to People magazine, Julianne and the former NHLer said they were going to separate. Despite their sudden separation, they declared that they still had a lot of love and mutual respect for each other and that they would always care for each other.

A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight around the same time rumors of their split proliferated, claiming the couple was going through difficult times. Of course, the rumors on social media were facilitated by images of Julianne dating another man in California.

Inside information previously told the store that Julianne and Brooks were having a "very difficult time." The marriage was not working for them, even though they had been working on it.