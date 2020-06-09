Brisbane cat's $ 15k trip home from the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic

A Brisbane family has reunited with their beloved pet cat after an expensive and arduous journey home from the United States.

It had been three months since the owner, Frances Hayter, last saw her 10-year-old Abyssinian cat, Indigo.

Mrs. Hayter was on an eight-month task force in Texas when the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

A Brisbane family has been reunited with their beloved cat. (9News)

"The prime minister said that all residents abroad should return home and then, of course, the flights stopped," he said.

Ms. Hayter boarded one of the last flights back home to Brisbane, leaving behind not only her job opportunity but also her partner.

Indigo needed veterinary work before she could follow Ms. Hayter back to Australia.

"I just cried and cried, I didn't know we'd really get it back," Hayter said.

Indigo was left behind in the United States when Frances Hayter had to return to Australia due to the coronavirus. (9News)

But as the old adage says, where there is a will there is a way.

Indigo's journey began with a two-month veterinary stay in Houston, before she was taken four hours to Dallas, then the jet set cat was loaded onto a plane to Los Angeles, and six days later she undertook the long-distance journey from Los Angeles to Melbourne, via Auckland.

Indigo spent two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne before finally landing in Brisbane on Friday night. "It's amazing, I just keep looking at her, are you really here now?" Mrs. Hayter said.

Indigo's tour of America cost the family $ 15,000.

But it is a price that some pet owners are willing to pay to reunite with their companions. The Brisbane Pet-Express company says that in the last two weeks alone it has successfully moved 20 pets to Australia.