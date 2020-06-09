Bravo publishes statement on what they are doing to promote social justice and equality

At a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is addressing systematic racism in all areas more than ever before, this is making companies look inward to see how they are helping to fight inequality. Bravo is doing its part as a division of Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky Group.

Bravo has released the press release for a $ 100 million multi-year plan that will include social justice, employee training and hiring, awareness and education, digital equity, and small business financing.

The official Instagram account released a statement that was also issued by its sister stations that said: ‘Our comprehensive $ 100 million multi-year plan will focus on social justice, our employees, awareness and education, digital equity, and small business. This includes: Justice Social Justice: Partner with and provide significant grants to organizations working to eradicate injustice and inequality. training in racism. Awareness and education: Put the full weight of our company's media resources behind amplifying black voices and black stories, highlighting diverse cultures and shedding light on inequality. disproportionately impact communities of color, including connectivity and digital skills training. Small Businesses: Commit funds and resources to help small businesses affected by COVID-19, focused on businesses owned by people of color, and invest in minority entrepreneurs & # 39; & # 39 ;.

They also don't just talk, Bravo has fired four stars from the cast of the Vanderpump Rules for their racially callous comments and behavior.

Two of the four stars were original cast members who are the most popular on the show.

Ad

Additionally, Andy Cohen hosted a Watch What Happens Live emergency event with Porsha Williams and Kamau Bell. The special aired in two parts on Monday and Tuesday nights this week, where Porsha and Kamau shared their personal experiences with racism, activism, and how to advance the fight for equality.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0