Brands that return to racial justice causes

As the world moves forward to combat racial inequality, numerous brands are also stepping forward to do their part. Beauty, fashion, entertainment and more companies are pledging donations to nonprofits and organizations that support the black community, and some go even further to address inequalities in their own workplaces and take steps to make a difference. significant difference.
Below are some of the brands that are taking a step forward to make a difference, and increasingly promise their support every day. Please check back for more information as we will update this list as companies continue to use their platforms to do something good.
Adidas: The sportswear brand announced that it would make a $ 20 million investment in black communities, pledging to fill 30% of its positions in the United States for black and Latino people while improving the company's culture.
Airbnb: The vacation rental company will donate $ 500,000 to share between NAACP and Black Lives Matter.
Allbirds: The sustainable shoe company has donated to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Anthropology: The clothing brand made donations to The United Negro College Fund and plans to match employee donations to Project Innocence, ARPC, Equal Justice Initiative and Year Up 3: 1.
Billie: The Body Brand donated $ 100,000 to share between Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.
Biossance: The clean skincare brand is donating $ 100,000 to ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.
Happiness: The cruelty-free skincare brand donated $ 40,000 to the Anti-racist Policy and Research Center.
Bombs: The sock company is donating $ 250,000 to five organizations chosen by black employees who "fight the root causes of systemic inequality in the black community," with the first two rounds of donations targeting the A Second U Foundation and Sister & # 39; s Circle.
Brooks Running: The sportswear company has donated $ 100,000 to the Fair Justice Initiative, and has also pledged $ 1 (up to $ 250,000) for every runner who registers with the company to run on World Race Day.
Clif Bar: The energy bar company plans to donate $ 100,000 to Color of Change and the African Peoples Education and Defense Fund.
Colourpop: The cosmetics company is donating $ 25,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, $ 25,000 to the ACLU, and $ 250,000 to black communities through various community organizations.
Diplomacy around the world: The streetwear brand plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from its SS20 Peaceful Protest T-Shirt Capsule to Project Bail.
DoorDash: The food and food delivery company is donating $ 1 million, shared by Black Lives Matter and a newly created fund for nonprofits run by Black DoorDash employees.
Emmy Organics: The snack brand will donate 100% of its online store proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Etsy: Online craft retailer donated $ 1 million, divided between the Equality Justice Initiative and the Borealis Philanthropy Black-Led Movement Fund.
Everlane: The transparent chain clothing brand donates $ 75,000 to the Fair Justice Initiative and $ 75,000 to the ACLU.
Fila: Sportswear and streetwear brand donated $ 100,000 to Black Lives Matter.
Gap: The clothing conglomerate has donated $ 250,000 to NAACP and Embrace Race on behalf of all their brands, including Athleta, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Hill City, and Janie and Jack.
Glossier: The cosmetics company donated $ 500,000 to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Fair Justice Initiative, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and We the Protectors, and also offered $ 500,000 in business grants of beauty owned by blacks.
Good American: The inclusive clothing brand has always given a portion of the proceeds to charity, but has now made Black Lives Matter and Color of Change their long-term charity partners.
Home Depot: The home improvement company has donated $ 1 million to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the law.
Honest: The clean body and beauty company is donating $ 100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Fair Justice Initiative.
Lego: The toy company is donating $ 4 million to "organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality."
Levi & # 39; s: The denim brand is donating $ 100,000 to the ACLU and $ 100,000 to Live Free USA.
Lululemon: The sportswear and sportswear company is donating $ 100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Lyft: Through LyftUp, the ridesharing company is offering $ 500,000 in travel credit to the National Urban League, NAACP, National Action Network, Black Women & # 39; s Roundtable and National Bail Fund Network, and plans to donate more credits for trips to the Lake Street Council of Minneapolis.
ModCloth – Online clothing retailer will donate funds to Black Lives Matter.
Netflix: The streaming giant is donating $ 1 million to Policy Equity.
Nike: The sportswear brand is donating $ 40 million over four years to various groups and organizations dedicated to supporting the black community and addressing racial inequality.
Patagonia: The sports and outdoor clothing brand is donating $ 100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Peloton: The home cycling and exercise giant is donating $ 500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Purple Carrot: Vegan food delivery service donated $ 40,000 to Black Lives Matter.
Savage x Fenty: The inclusive lingerie brand founded by Rihanna has donated to Black Lives Matter Greater NY and The Bail Project through the Clara Lionel Foundation of Rihanna.
Sephora: Makeup retailer has donated more than $ 1 million to National CARE, Center for Urban Families, NAACP, National Black Justice Coalition, and National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women & # 39; s Roundtable Table.
Spanx: The girdle company is donating a $ 100,000 split between Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, plus another $ 100,000 to Atlanta-based organizations.
Stella McCartney: The designer fashion brand is donating to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Toms: The shoe company will donate $ 100,000 over the next three months to organizations fighting racial injustice, with its first donation going to Black Lives Matter.
The Walt Disney Company: The entertainment giant is donating $ 5 million to various organizations, starting with a $ 2 million donation to the NAACP.
Warby Parker: The eyewear retailer is donating $ 1 million to organizations dedicated to defusing systemic racism.
Zadig & Voltaire: The fashion brand partnered with Black Art In America for a special Art is Hope collection. The brand is donating a percentage of the site's total sales revenue, plus 100% of the collection's revenue to Black Art In America.