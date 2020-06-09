Brands that return to racial justice causes

Adidas: The sportswear brand announced that it would make a $ 20 million investment in black communities, pledging to fill 30% of its positions in the United States for black and Latino people while improving the company's culture.

Airbnb: The vacation rental company will donate $ 500,000 to share between NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

Allbirds: The sustainable shoe company has donated to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Anthropology: The clothing brand made donations to The United Negro College Fund and plans to match employee donations to Project Innocence, ARPC, Equal Justice Initiative and Year Up 3: 1.

Billie: The Body Brand donated $ 100,000 to share between Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Biossance: The clean skincare brand is donating $ 100,000 to ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.

Happiness: The cruelty-free skincare brand donated $ 40,000 to the Anti-racist Policy and Research Center.

Bombs: The sock company is donating $ 250,000 to five organizations chosen by black employees who "fight the root causes of systemic inequality in the black community," with the first two rounds of donations targeting the A Second U Foundation and Sister & # 39; s Circle.

Brooks Running: The sportswear company has donated $ 100,000 to the Fair Justice Initiative, and has also pledged $ 1 (up to $ 250,000) for every runner who registers with the company to run on World Race Day.

Clif Bar: The energy bar company plans to donate $ 100,000 to Color of Change and the African Peoples Education and Defense Fund.