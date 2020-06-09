Bow Wow has a message for the ladies before meeting potential Baes: "If he asks how you get here, lie down."

Roommates, Bow Wow is known right now for sharing his advice and opinions with all the women who are there, and he's back with more. As for social media, Bow Wow recently decided to put all of his ladies on the line when it comes to dealing with a potential new baby.

Apparently Bow Wow likes to think of himself as an expert when it comes to love and dating, especially due to his years of experience, but his recent advice could be pretty accurate.

Posting on his Instagram stories, Bow Wow wrote a short (but direct) message about what women should do when it comes to meeting a man in terms of transportation.

He wrote:

"Ladies, if he asks you," how are you getting here? "The girl lay down again,quot;

Meanwhile, Bow Wow is still at the top of his time as a contestant on the latest season of the hit FOX reality series, "The Masked Singer." He placed third on the show and recently explained why he wanted to do it:

"I wanted to do 'The Masked Singer' because I felt it was the perfect opportunity to show my skills, show my talent and just remind the world that I am still that guy and that I can do pretty much anything. It also gave me a chance to be free. I love to dance. That's something I don't do as much as Bow Wow in my performances. So I was able to incorporate some dance and things I do at home and really be free. (I have to) do something that I love, which is music. But I also had the opportunity to get back into shape and go back to artist mode, and that's what I needed. "

You can catch him later when the second part of the Millennium Tour resumes with him and Omarion as headliners.

