Boston is offering a walk-in coronavirus test site after protests

For more than a week, Boston area residents have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest systemic racism in police surveillance in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Now city officials are encouraging them to get tested for the coronavirus.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday that the city will offer free and confidential COVID-19 tests to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals at an emerging location in Roxbury this week. Located in the Washington Park Mall parking lot, the test site will be open to anyone by appointment or appointment from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays

The temporary site joins over 20 other free COVID-19 test locations, by appointment only in Boston. City officials say that any resident who recently participated in a large rally, where the risk of transmitting the disease is highest, should be tested.

"As residents take a stand and raise their voices against racism and injustice, we want to provide all the tools we can to keep them and their loved ones healthy when they return home," Walsh said in a statement. “In addition to distributing face covers and hand sanitizer at recent demonstrations, we are proud to now offer a pop-up site for anyone, with symptoms or not, and to encourage those who have recently been in large groups to get tested and limit them. the greater diffusion of COVID-19 in our community ".

The initiative comes after a study last month found that about one in 10 people in Boston's hardest hit neighborhoods had antibodies that suggested they had COVID-19 at some point earlier. As of Tuesday afternoon, the city had reported a total of 13,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 669 deaths due to the disease.

Public health experts have recognized the risks of unprecedented national protests as they weigh the benefits of potential action to tackle systemic racism against several months of constant guidance that people must avoid large crowds and close contact with others. people to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Walsh echoed those concerns during an interview Sunday at WCVB.

"My concern is that we are going to see a second big increase, particularly due to the protests," he said. "COVID is still a lot here."

