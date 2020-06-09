Boomers! Fountain Valley Parks, Upland Permanently Closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Boomers! The family entertainment centers in Fountain Valley and Upland have been permanently closed according to messages on each location's website.

The two locations were closed during "stay home,quot; orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks offered miniature golf, attractions, go-kart games, and arcade games, and were high-traffic venues just off the 405 and 10 freeways.

The websites mention that season passes, "Play Cards,quot; and "Boomer Bucks,quot; will be honored at other APX locations. The boomers at Kearny Mesa and El Cajon were also closed.

According to the Irvine location website, the company "is also conducting a comprehensive financial restructuring and sale of the company … which is framed in Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code."

A representative will contact those with reservations prior to the COVID-19 closings.

You can find more information about opening dates for other places at boomersparks.com.