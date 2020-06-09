Boom Times For Tech Stocks Sends Nasdaq Beyond 10,000 Point Mark – Up News Info

The Nasdaq broke the 10,000-point mark for the first time on Tuesday before cooling down to close at 9,953.75, a gain of 29.1 points per day.

Over the past year, the heavy technology index has risen 33%, far outpacing economic growth and frankly contradicting the grim picture of unemployment and collapse in the past three months.

Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and many other major tech stocks rose on Tuesday and have posted gains so far this year despite the serious blow COVID-19 has given to a broader economy that has already overstretched. Industries like travel, hospitality, restaurants, and retail have been devastated and tens of millions of jobs have quickly disappeared.

The tech sector, aside from some retail, manufacturing and advertising issues during the pullback, has largely thrived. Some companies like Amazon and Zoom Video Communications have been largely viewed as essential during the pandemic, while privately owned entertainment companies like Netflix or Epic Games have seen an avalanche of consumer interest.

The milestone, of course, reached a political dimension. Even before exceeding 10,000, President Donald Trump observed the record high for the index (in capital letters, with an exclamation point). Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden replied: "13 million people who had jobs when he took office are unemployed today."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is made up of stocks drawn from industries like airlines, automakers and others affected by the pandemic, fell 1% on Tuesday but has recovered recently. The Dow remains underwater for 2020 to date after approaching the 30,000 point mark in February, compared to approximately 20,000 in early 2017.

Nasdaq was exposed to the technology bubble that emerged in late 1999 and early 2000, when a number of Internet 1.0 companies received sky-high ratings with little evidence of financial sustainability. After peaking at around 4,000, it took the index more than a decade to regain that level. Powered by companies that dominate social media, web search, streaming, and other areas that have defined business and society in recent years, the Nasdaq has more than tripled in value since 2013.