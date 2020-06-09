Bonnie Pointer Of Pointer Sisters Died – Possible coronavirus? (REST IN PARADISE)

MTO News has confirmed that Bonnie Pointer from the iconic 70s soul group The Pointer Sisters died at 69. The family has not revealed the cause of death, but 2 people who claim to know Bonnie on social media speculate that she may have succumbed to the deadly Covid 19 virus.

Bonnie was very active, and performed continuously. Here are some photos from his performance from a few years ago:

Here are the official news from the Pointer Sisters official website,