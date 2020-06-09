Bonnie Pointer Of Pointer Sisters Died – Possible coronavirus? (REST IN PARADISE)

MTO News has confirmed that Bonnie Pointer from the iconic 70s soul group The Pointer Sisters died at 69. The family has not revealed the cause of death, but 2 people who claim to know Bonnie on social media speculate that she may have succumbed to the deadly Covid 19 virus.
Bonnie was very active, and performed continuously. Here are some photos from his performance from a few years ago:
Here are the official news from the Pointer Sisters official website,
The singer, Patricia (Bonnie) Pointer, a founding member of the famous group of brothers The Pointer Sisters, died at the age of 69.
Bonnie and her sisters began singing at her father's church, The West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California. Her mother, the late Sarah Pointer, recalled in a 1974 interview, "She had always told me, Mother, I want something for myself. I want to be someone in this world." Bonnie recorded five albums with her sisters and co-wrote the country hit "Fairytale,quot; with her sister Anita, who won the group their first Grammy for Best Duo or Country Group in 1975.
The song was later recorded by Elvis Presley. She left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a solo career with Motown. His biggest hit was "Heaven Must Have Sent You,quot; from 1978, which is still a Classic Disco.
Due to Bonnie's talent, drive and determination, the multiple Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune to spend two decades at the top of the charts and nearly 50 years performing for sold-out audiences worldwide.
Bonnie is deceased by her sister June Pointer and is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and her sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer.