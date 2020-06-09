Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, dies at 69 – Up News Info Detroit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – In 1969, Bonnie Pointer convinced three of her church singing brothers to form the Pointer Sisters, which would become one of the most important events of the next two decades. The Grammy winner died Monday of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said. She was 69 years old.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," Sister Anita Pointer said in a statement. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my brothers and myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie Pointer used to sing solo and was an essential member of the group through her early hits, including "Yes We Can Can,quot; and "Fairytale,quot;. She was leaving for a short and modest solo career in 1977, as her sisters had several mega hits without her.

Daughters of a minister who also had two older children, Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June grew up singing at their church in Oakland, California.

It was Bonnie, shortly after graduating from high school, who first wanted to stop singing gospel songs in clubs to pursue a professional singing career.

"The Pointer Sisters would never have happened if it hadn't been for Bonnie," Anita Pointer said in her statement.

She convinced younger sister June to join her, and the two started doing concerts together as a duo in 1969. Eventually, they would enlist their two older sisters, who were already married and had children, to join them. .

The quartet brought a unique fusion of 1940s-style funk, soul and jazz to their performance, scat and pop, often dressing in a retro style that resembled its predecessors, the Andrews Sisters.

They worked as backup singers for Taj Mahal, Boz Scaggs, Elvin Bishop, and others before releasing their self-titled debut album in 1973, and the song "Yes We Can Can," a funky hymn calling for unity and tolerance, became in its great success. .

They followed up with "That’s A Plenty," which featured an eclectic mix of musical styles ranging from jazz to gospel to pop.

Bonnie Pointer left the group in 1977, signing a solo agreement with Motown Records. "We were devastated," Anita Pointer told The Associated Press in 1990. "We put on a show the night she left, but after that, we just stopped. We thought it wouldn't work without Bonnie."

She would only have modest solo success. Their biggest hit was "Heaven Must Have Send You,quot;, a 1979 disco version of a previous Motown hit by the Elgins. It reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979.

After making three albums for Motown, she would retire from the studio and only perform occasionally.

His three sisters, who had almost dissolved when he resigned, regrouped, stripped off his retro image for a modern pop sound, and became one of the biggest acts of the 1980s with big hits like "He is so shy "," Jump (For My Love) "and,quot; Dance of neutrons ".

Bonnie married Motown producer Jeffrey Bowen in 1978. The two separated in 2004 and divorced in 2016.

He twice met with his sisters for public appearances. Once in 1994, when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and again in 1996 at a show in Las Vegas.

"She had always told me, mother, that I want something for myself," Bonnie's mother, Sarah Pointer, told Ebony in 1974. "I want to be someone in this world."

June Pointer, the youngest of the sisters, died in 2006. In addition to Ruth and Anita, Bonnie Pointer is survived by her two older brothers, Aaron and Fritz.

