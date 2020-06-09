Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, Dead at 69 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Bonnie Pointer, who in 1969 convinced three of her church singing brothers to form the Pointer Sisters, which would become one of the most important acts of the next two decades, died on Monday. She was 69 years old.

The Grammy winner died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said.

Bonnie Pointer used to sing solo and was an essential member of the group through her early hits, including "Yes We Can Can,quot; and "Fairytale,quot;. She was leaving for a short and modest solo career in 1977, as her sisters had several mega hits without her.

Daughters of a minister who also had two older children, Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June grew up singing at their church in Oakland, California.

