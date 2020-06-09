Blueface causes a stir on social media with a recent video of him forcing his son to say "Where's the H ** s?"

Roommates, once again, Blueface is in the headlines that are far from positive. This time it involves her young son and a video of him forcing the boy to say something quite offensive to women.

It seems like these days, when Los Angeles rapper Blueface makes the news, it's definitely not for a positive thing, and that trend continues courtesy of his latest video. Posted on his Instagram account, Blueface shared a video of him and his young son sitting in a car while the boy plays with the wheel.

Things start innocently enough, until Blueface repeatedly starts forcing the boy to say "where's the shit?" Initially, the boy ignores his father's request, but unfortunately ends up repeating what he was asked to say while the video ends with Blueface laughing.

This is the second time in less than a week that he's been at the center of the controversy, as earlier this month he sparked outrage when he walked into a local Los Angeles furniture store and applied for the "George Floyd discount."

He went on to say, "Yes, could you tell them to give me that George Floyd discount? I need that Black Lives Matter discount." Although he ended up downloading the video, his comments definitely didn't sit well with most people, and he was swept up on social media for that.

