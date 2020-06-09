Blockade Conversations: Parineeti Chopra takes us through his life during the blockade

Locked in her home alone, Parineeti Chopra is rediscovering herself even though she misses the chaos of her life as an actor. Longing for busy schedules, traveling, meeting new people and the thrill of being on set … Parineeti can't help but feel anxious about the future. Despite everything, he continues celebrating small joys and learning new things every day. & # 39; Go with the flow, enjoy the show & # 39; seems to be his mantra …

In today's episode of Lockdown Conversations, Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai discovers what keeps her happy and hopeful in such uncertain times. Sharing what she discovered about herself in recent months, Parineeti lets us in on some dramatic revelations. She has also tried cooking in addition to reading and solving puzzles.

Happy and grateful, here is everything that Parineeti Chopra has been doing during the confinement. Watch the episode now.