Black Lives Matter temporary wall painted outside Dallas City Hall – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – There are new temporary works of art outside of Dallas City Hall that were not only approved by the City, but were also contributed to by local leaders.

The Black Lives Matter mural covers the entire stretch of pavement in front of the Town Hall and can be seen from the office windows.

Highlight Smith, with Change DFW Protest 2020, tells Up News Info 11 News that his goal is to talk about the injustices they believe continue to happen in our society. And they say they are doing it by exercising their first correct amendment.

"We obtained the support of the City Council. We don't necessarily have explicit support, not all council members are on board and that's fine. We didn't expect that and that's part of the reason why we're doing this, "Smith said.

The completion of the mural comes on the day of George Floyd's funeral in Houston and when Dallas protesters persist in their call for change.

Hunter Jaggers, who stopped at the mural Tuesday morning, said: "It is about being peaceful, it is about conveying your point of view, it is about change."

The mural was inspired by tattoo artist JD Moore and made with washable paint. It should last until the next rain in Dallas.

Hannah Allish also visited the mural. She said, "Having this mural … these words Black Lives Matter … just puts it out there. I think you can't disagree with that. I think you need to check your heart.

The mural was made with washable paint and will last until the next rain falls in Dallas.