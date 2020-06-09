Birthday special: the best Sonam Kapoor movies

There is no denying that Sonam Kapoor has already done enough to prove that he is a star managing to show off his loot on and off screen. The actress has always talked about the issues that bother her and she certainly is one who is not afraid to speak her mind. For the uninitiated, Sonam helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black in 2005, which became a critically acclaimed movie. The award-winning national actress has shown that she is more than just a "Khoobsurat,quot; face and can deliver when needed. Although many of his films did not impress the audience thanks to a mediocre script or weak story, Sonam managed to make his presence felt on the big screen. So, on the occasion of his birthday, we decided to list the best Sonam Kapoor movies.

1. Neerja

Cast: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shabana Azmi, and Jim Sarbh

Director: Ram Madhvani

Release Date: February 19, 2016



Neerja is without a doubt one of Sonam Kapoor's most powerful on-screen performances to date. The film revolves around Neerja Bhanot, who was an assistant to the Pan Am 73 flight. The plane takes off from Mumbai and when the flight to New York lands in Karachi, they are kidnapped by the Abu Nidal organization, a company sponsored by Libya. Palestinian terrorist group. The Pakistani government tried to buy the terrorists some time during the negotiations, however, when the plane's power was cut after 17 hours of hijacking, they assumed it was a government strategy to storm the plane. This scared them and they started killing hostages.

Neeja Bhanot, the shopping manager on her first flight, took charge of the situation and opens the emergency exit door that directs passengers off the plane. She chooses to allow passengers to exit the plane before her and is shot while protecting three children from a terrorist. Neerja is the type of project in which many Bollywood filmmakers would be tempted to over-dramatize with the help of dialogue and music, in turn, making the protagonist appear stronger. But, Neerja stayed true to the events that happened on the Pan Am 73 flight that night. They have not tried to present Neerja as a superwoman. They show their vulnerability to open up after a failed and abusive marriage and their struggle to overcome it. Neerja presents herself as an ordinary woman in extraordinary circumstances who somehow finds the courage to oppose men with firearms.

2. Raanjhanaa

Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Swara Bhasker

Director: Aanand L Rai

Release Date: June 21, 2013



In Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, Dhanush plays a boy named Kundan Shankar, who falls in love with the tinsel town girl Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) despite their cultural differences. However, the villain in the film here is not the class divide but, in fact, the intellectual divide among the youth of modern India. After spending time in the city, Zoya feels that she cannot marry any villager like Kundan (Dhanush), her childhood love because she was now too educated to relate to the ideals of a small town. Aanad L Rai's story is complex because India is complex as a nation. However, the film does not take anyone's side, but shows its vulnerabilities and flaws in its own way.

3. Khoobsurat

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, and Ratna Patak Shah

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Release Date: September 19, 2014



The movie is the official remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980 hit about an effervescent girl who enters a strict home and teaches everyone how to laugh and live life to the fullest. In the film, Sonam Kapoor played a physical therapist named Milli Chakrabarty and Fawad Khan was shown to belong to a royal family. Khoobsurat is a very predictable movie, but you still watch it as you enjoy the journey to the end. Sonam Kapoor offers an almost perfect performance in the film, as it perfectly suits the role of the carefree Mili.

4. Aisha

Cast: Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol

Director: Rajshree Ojha

Release Date: August 6, 2010



Based on Jane Austen's timeless classic "Emma,quot;, Aisha finds herself in the midst of a group of chic Delhi girls and the events taking place in her life. The film revolves mainly around the life of the extremely sophisticated and gentle Aisha Kapoor (Sonam Kapoor), who she believes has mastered the art of pairing. Everything seems calm until Randhir, who is supposed to marry Shefali (Amrita Puri), falls in love with Aisha. Aisha, on the other hand, develops feelings for her childhood friend Arjun (Abhay Deol). Sonam Kapoor's portrayal of the super snobbish and spoiled Aisha is truly adorable and was a major factor behind the film coming together so well.

5. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, and Divya Dutta

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Release Date: July 11, 2013



With Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took a slightly different route while trying out a biographical film. The film revolves around the life of Jeev Milkha Singh, also known as India's Flying Sikh. Performed by Farhan Akhtar, this film gives us an insight into his journey of becoming the Flying Sikh. The film shows us the turmoil many faced after the partition of India in 1947 and the stairway to Milkha's success along with her popular rivalry with the Pakistani athlete who was touted as the fastest in Asia.

Sonam Kapoor played the role of Milkha's love interest in the film. While he had a shorter role in the film, he added a lot of courage and his chemistry with Farhan was something that left us wanting more. A lesser known fact about the film is that Sonam only charges a total of Rs. 11 for his work on the film.

Yes, you heard right. When asked about the reason behind her decision during the promotions, the actress said: "They had a budget and they told me they couldn't give money and that's why I said give Rs 11 and I'll make the movie. For me, the reason why I did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was that it was an outstanding script, I wanted to work with Farhan Akhtar and I wanted to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra again. My role is crucial and it was an honor to play the role. ”

6)

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar