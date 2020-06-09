Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music Trailer finally drops, and it's most excellent

The first trailer for Bill and Ted face the music It finally fell (June 9, or "69, dudes!") and the long-awaited third film in the series is exactly what we need right now. Thirty-one years after the original Bill and Ted's excellent adventure – and 29 years after the duo's fake journey – Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back as beloved Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore,quot; Logan.

In the 90-second video, time-traveling rock stars, now in their fifties, know they are supposed to write a song that saves the world. But, after almost three decades of not getting close to reaching their destination, Bill and Ted decide to travel to the future to steal the song of their future self.

"We have spent our entire lives trying to write the song that will unite the world," says Reeves in the trailer. "Why can't we go to the future when we've written it? … But isn't that stealing?"

"How is that stealing if we are stealing it from ourselves, friend?" Winter responds.

Things don't go as planned, of course. When they arrive at their future destination, Bill and Ted meet their future beings, only to discover that they are prisoners covered in tattoos wearing orange monkeys.

After rumors of another swirling sequel for years, Reeves and Winter officially announced in March 2019 that Bill and Ted 3 was going on. In their video announcement, Reeves and Winter thanked fans for asking them to replay their beloved roles again.

"We want to thank the fans," Reeves said at the time, and Winter added, "It's all thanks to you. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude, for which we wanted to thank him."

After 29 years, the excellent duo of Bill and Ted return to theaters, and # BillAndTed3The release date of ya is a shiny Easter egg – https://t.co/knHGUNW5WH pic.twitter.com/GkdxNk3Mht – Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 9, 2020

The duo filmed the movie last summer after they came up with an idea that deserved a follow-up. Winter said in 2015 that the sequel idea had been on the table for a long time and that they were "very close." He added that in Hollywood, "very close,quot; means that he is filming soon or that it will never happen.

Alex Winter said it was him and Keanu Reeves, along with writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who drove the entire project for years and were finally able to make the film.

Bill and Ted 3: face the music will premiere on August 21, 2020 (because 8 + 21 + 20 + 20 = 69, guys!).