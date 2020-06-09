Biden promises police changes without taking funds

ATLANTA (AP) – Joe Biden on Monday parted ways with activists who lobbied to "underfund the police,quot; in the United States, arguing that a reform of the police in the United States can be achieved within existing law enforcement agencies.

An adviser to Biden's presidential campaign said the Democrat "listens to and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change,quot; after the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis refocused the nation's attention. in institutional racism. But spokesman Andrew Bates added that Biden "does not believe the police should be expelled," as some Minneapolis authorities are persecuting locally and some activists are demanding nationally.

Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, while three other officers stood. The video of the officers' actions led to protests in cities around the world and pushed Biden and other high-profile Democrats to call for the United States to finally confront institutional racism.

The former vice president was in Houston on Monday to meet privately with Floyd's family before his funeral.

"Biden supports the urgent need for reform, including funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment, in addition to funding for police surveillance, so that officers can focus on the police job, "Bates said.

The mantra of "evicting the police,quot; has gained strength among some progressive protesters and activists since Floyd's death, which could complicate Biden's ability to meet a divided movement demanding different levels of changes in police practices. And it highlights a familiar exercise for Biden: trying to appeal to a progressive flank that mistrusts him as an established politician, without alienating the more moderate voters and even some Republicans who do not want President Donald Trump to be reelected.

Presenting himself as a "law and order,quot; figure and urging state and federal authorities to "dominate,quot; protesters, the Republican incumbent has seized on the latest dynamics, launching "evict police,quot; as the cry Officer Biden and all the Democrats.

Biden's criminal justice agenda, released long before he became the Democrats' presumptive nominee, includes more federal money for "training needed to avoid tragic and unjustifiable deaths,quot; and hiring additional officers to ensure that departments reflect racially and ethnically the populations they serve. .

Specifically, he is asking for a $ 300 million infusion into existing federal community policing grant programs. And he pledges to continue the Obama administration's practices of examining what equipment the police use, a nod to critics of US domestic police agencies. USA Who use military grade equipment in encounters with civilians.

Biden's priority, Bates said, is "to improve relations between officers and residents."

In discussing the changes in the police and criminal justice, Biden has also emphasized his proposals to spend more on education and social services and invest in troubled areas of cities and rural areas of America, all the ideas he says they address the root causes of crime.

Those positions largely reflect Biden's approach to policing as Delaware's senator and vice president, trying to strike a balance somewhere that is tough on crime and building a criminal justice system that rehabilitates rather than simply punishes. But he's been met with skepticism about his role in the 1994 federal crime law. The move included federal money for the Biden community policing type of champion, but it also helped states build more jails and toughened federal sentencing laws. in a way that Biden and others now acknowledge that they disproportionately harmed black and other non-white defendants.

Many of those calling for "spending the police,quot; share Biden's emphasis on increasing public spending on other government services, from education to mental health. Their argument is that other agencies could tackle many social problems without the involvement of traditional police forces.