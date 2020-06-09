Behind the Twitter campaign in China, a shady chorus of support

As the Trump administration lashes out at China over a series of complaints, Beijing's top diplomats and representatives are using the president's favorite online megaphone, Twitter, to slap with a pugnacity best described as Trumpian.

Behind China's new and fighting messengers, a murky hallelujah chorus of sympathetic accounts has sprung up to republish and cheer them on. Many are new to the platform. Some do little more than amplify the Beijing line.

Certainly some of these accounts are run by patriotic, tech-savvy Chinese people who sidestep their government's ban on Twitter and other Western platforms. But an analysis by The New York Times found that many of the accounts behaved with a unique mindset that might suggest a coordinated campaign of the kind that nation states have carried out on Twitter in the past.

Of the approximately 4,600 accounts that were republished to China's top envoys and state media in a recent week, many acted suspiciously, The Times found. One in six tweeted at an extremely high frequency despite having few followers, as if they were being used as speakers, not as platforms for sharing.