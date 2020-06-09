Behind the Twitter campaign in China, a shady chorus of support

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

As the Trump administration lashes out at China over a series of complaints, Beijing's top diplomats and representatives are using the president's favorite online megaphone, Twitter, to slap with a pugnacity best described as Trumpian.

Behind China's new and fighting messengers, a murky hallelujah chorus of sympathetic accounts has sprung up to republish and cheer them on. Many are new to the platform. Some do little more than amplify the Beijing line.

Certainly some of these accounts are run by patriotic, tech-savvy Chinese people who sidestep their government's ban on Twitter and other Western platforms. But an analysis by The New York Times found that many of the accounts behaved with a unique mindset that might suggest a coordinated campaign of the kind that nation states have carried out on Twitter in the past.

Of the approximately 4,600 accounts that were republished to China's top envoys and state media in a recent week, many acted suspiciously, The Times found. One in six tweeted at an extremely high frequency despite having few followers, as if they were being used as speakers, not as platforms for sharing.

Almost one in seven tweeted almost nothing on their own, instead filling their feeds with reposts from Chinese and other official accounts.

In total, a third of the accounts had been created in the past three months, as the war of words with the Trump administration was heating up. One in seven had zero followers.

The United States and China are struggling to dominate the global narrative. China was criticized for its Early mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak, but has regained confidence as other countries have stumbled. With the United States in crisis, first shaken by the epidemic and now by protests, Beijing sees an opportunity to define itself as a world leader, without fear of pressing its interests in Hong Kong and the region.

Campaigns often uncover one small piece at a time. Twitter has stated that the operations are state-backed after identifying just six beads.

Much is unknown about China's covert influence activities in particular. Last year, Twitter suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it called a Chinese state-backed operation to discredit Hong Kong protesters, though it said little about how it came to that conclusion.

Still, the Times' findings add to other recent evidence that suggests Twitter is being manipulated to amplify pro-Beijing messages. Next Dim, a data firm in Israel, uncovered two mundane-looking tweets praising China's coronavirus response that they liked and republished hundreds of thousands of times in March, possibly with the help of strategically located influence accounts.

The US Department of State. USA He found seemingly unpublished accounts that cited a Cambridge University study in April to cast doubt that the coronavirus originated in China. The most active of these accounts referred to the study in dozens of tweets, even though the study's lead author rejected that interpretation of their findings.

Neither Next Dim's nor the State Department's findings have been previously reported.

"Improving the health of public conversation is a priority for our company," Twitter said in a statement. "The manipulation of the platform, including spam and other attempts to undermine the public conversation, is a violation of the Twitter Rules."

The State Department denounced China's efforts to polish its image and stifle criticism during the pandemic, comparing it to Russia's disinformation campaigns. Both countries are using a range of tools to "shape and tilt any information environment in their favor," said Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of the department's Global Engagement Center.

"I think the Chinese Communist Party is still trying to define its relationship with Twitter," said Kristine Lee, a member of the Center for a New American Security. "But the Covid-19 pandemic has served as an important period of experimentation."

The scourge of languages ​​between the United States and China joins the questions that annoy Twitter about how it deals with inflammatory or misleading comments from world leaders. Mr. Trump has accused the company of censoring him and other Republicans while ignoring questionable messages from Democrats and the Chinese government.

Beijing's Twitter squad includes Hua Chunying, head of the information department of the Foreign Ministry. Since joining the platform in October, Ms. Hua has attracted more than half a million followers with her. fighting humiliations from United States.

The other users included the main account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the accounts of the Chinese ambassadors in the United States and Great Britain. They also included nine accounts managed by state media.

That week, Beijing moved to tighten its control over Hong Kong. Trump threatened to cut funds for the World Health Organization. US officials congratulated the President of Taiwan on the start of her second term. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, was furious.

Ms. Hua reflected on if the coronavirus actually originated in the United States: “Scientists at the NIH of EE. USA They started developing a # COVID19 vaccine on January 11. There have been case reports since November last year. Any explanation or research? He liked his publication, which refers to the National Institutes of Health, 4,600 times.

The Times' analysis found that hundreds of the 4,600 accounts republished by Chinese government spokespersons that week behaved suspiciously. Many were relentless tweeters despite having limited followers. After excluding accounts that had zero followers and had tweeted five or fewer times, more than a sixth of accounts had posted 100 or more times for each follower.

Some accounts repeatedly retweeted at set periods of time after the original post, 9 hours and 49 minutes later, 19 hours and 34 minutes later, suggesting that the software had been used to schedule their tweets. Since then, Twitter has suspended some of the accounts for violating its policies.

When contacted by The Times, several pro-China Twitter users denied being part of a government campaign, but acknowledged that they joined the platform specifically to follow representatives of the Foreign Ministry. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Others said they were curious or demonized by Trump's tweets about China.

"He has done so many shameless things for reelection," said one user, @ beautifullady76, in a Twitter message. "Countless Chinese are angry and everyone has a right to the truth. We just want to say a fair word for China! ”

Public records show that Beijing is trying to expand its influence on the western Internet. China's internet regulator has sought contractors to help it "make use of overseas social media platforms to develop online propaganda on major issues," the procurement documents show.

However, much of this type of activity may not appear in official documents. The regulator did not respond to a request for comment.

"There is no reason to think that the parts of the Chinese government that are formally in charge of conducting information operations cannot carry out operations that are as sophisticated as others," said Camille François of network analysis company Graphika. "They have not yet been publicly exposed and dissected."

Investigators remain on the prowl. ProPublica tracked 10,000 suspicious accounts they posted about the coronavirus and the Hong Kong protests. Alkemy, an Italian digital marketing firm, found that inauthentic-looking users were behind many publications celebrating Chinese medical aid to Italy.

In March, two tweets praising the management of the outbreak in China were appreciated and posted hundreds of thousands of times. The posts weren't shocking, fun, or newsworthy, and originated from users with modest followers.

That caught the attention of Next Dim, an Israeli company that uses network analytics to identify and prevent financial crime.

"By scanning Twitter, our systems automatically discovered a huge irregularity," said Next Dim CEO Netta Marrom. Too huge, he believes, as a result of chance.

On March 12, the first user, @manisha_kataki, posted a video showing workers disinfecting streets in China. "At this rate, China will return to action very soon, it may be much faster than the world expects," wrote the user.

The next day, another user, @Ejiketion, retweeted the post, marveling at how China had closed cities and built hospitals with coronaviruses. In the West, by contrast, "We wash our hands LOL," wrote @Ejiketion. The account has since been deleted.

The two posts together received over 382,000 retweets and 1.1 million likes, many of them in the first two days. That made them more or less as popular as Elon Musk's tweet, also from March, in which the Tesla boss called the coronavirus panic "silly."

Two other posts that also retweeted @manisha_kataki but translated @ Ejiketion's comment to Spanish and French He received 67,000 combined retweets and 181,000 likes.

Next Dim identified around 20 Twitter users whose followers accounted for thousands of retweets of @ manisha_kataki and @ Ejiketion posts. Some of these users had a large following, but they rarely tweeted about China.

Next Dim's analysis uncovered other signs that the popularity of the two tweets may not have been organic. Few of the first users to retweeted @ manisha_kataki's post were followers of the account, meaning they were unlikely to have seen the tweet on their timelines. Thousands of accounts republished both tweets, despite @ Ejiketion's tweet itself being a forwarding from @ manisha_kataki.

Neither @manisha_kataki nor @Ejiketion responded to requests for comment.

Wang Yiwei and Lin Qiqing contributed to the investigation.

