Becca Kufrin talks about Garrett Yrigoyen's police support

Becca Kufrin he is reacting to the controversy surrounding his fiancé's post about the police.
At the end of last week Garrett Yrigoyen it made headlines after he logged onto Instagram and shared a photo of "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show his support for police officers.
"With so many friends and family members charged with enforcing the law, I could not sit down and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races who also represent this slim blue line," he wrote in part. "It is important to me to recognize those who are in the gap and risk their lives every day for humans of different races and ethnicities, including those who hate them."
Its publication provoked the ire of numerous followers, including members of Bachelor Nation as Bekah Martinez and Nick Viall. But on Tuesday Bachelor happy hour podcast, Becca addressed the controversy for the first time.
"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and, in essence, I think he is a good person," she shared. "I do not align and I do not agree with,quot; your publication on social networks.
Becca continued, "I don't think he meant it maliciously. I think he was deaf and that it was the wrong time, message, and feeling."
Your co-host Rachel LindsayHowever, he wanted to share his point of view and express his disappointment at the publication.
"For me, this is what Garrett thinks, this is what Garrett is. He posted a black box. He never said 'black lives matter.' He posted fists of all colors, which to me is like, 'Everybody.' , everyone lives & # 39; And then, the next post is the & # 39; thin blue line & # 39; with a sincere and thoughtful legend he said with his chest, "Rachel explained. "And to me, that's what you feel, and that's what you think. I don't think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is the problem."
The conversation continued on Instagram when Becca posted a caption on today's podcast episode.
"This conversation was the most difficult, uncomfortable, but important conversation we have had. I value my friendship with Rachel. I also value my association with Garrett. So this is really difficult. As it should be. I will be the first to admit that hearing this, I fell short. Very short, "he shared in part. "I listen to this and I wish I had said more, I wish I could have expressed myself better, I wish I could have given much more than I did. I think I didn't ask the right questions," I threw. From the wrong phrases, "I didn't defend my fiance," why couldn't he better support my thought process? The list goes on and on ".
Becca continued, "So where do I go from here? I can't re-record this episode. I can't go back and change my words (or lack thereof). I can only try to get on with what I think is right, how accept, be patient and pay attention to others, especially those who are suffering the most right now. "
And just because the podcast episode is over, that doesn't mean the conversations will stop.
On the iHeartRadio on Tuesday Almost famous Podcast, one of Garrett's most vocal critics, appeared on the show to address his Instagram remarks.
"Did I say something wrong? No," Bekah shared with the co-hosts. Ben Higgins and Ashley Haibon when he looks back at his reaction. "What bothered me so much about this post is the silence in Black Lives."
