Becca Kufrin talks about Garrett Yrigoyen's police support

Becca Kufrin he is reacting to the controversy surrounding his fiancé's post about the police.

At the end of last week Garrett Yrigoyen it made headlines after he logged onto Instagram and shared a photo of "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show his support for police officers.

"With so many friends and family members charged with enforcing the law, I could not sit down and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races who also represent this slim blue line," he wrote in part. "It is important to me to recognize those who are in the gap and risk their lives every day for humans of different races and ethnicities, including those who hate them."

Its publication provoked the ire of numerous followers, including members of Bachelor Nation as Bekah Martinez and Nick Viall. But on Tuesday Bachelor happy hour podcast, Becca addressed the controversy for the first time.

"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and, in essence, I think he is a good person," she shared. "I do not align and I do not agree with,quot; your publication on social networks.