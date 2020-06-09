Bay Area University Graduate Finds Disappointing Job Prospects in the Age of the Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

by Michelle Griego and Jennifer Mistrot

(KPIX 5) – Serena Troung has enthusiastically embraced her new hobby, growing tomatoes, green onions, and cucumbers on a makeshift garden bed located on the balcony of her apartment. The activity is a positive distraction for the 22-year-old as she completes her senior year at UCLA while taking refuge inside the campus apartment she shares with her roommates.

"It is a ghost town," Truong said of the UCLA campus. "It is so calm and it is also really disturbing … As if I have never seen the campus so empty, so calm."

Truong's long-awaited graduation ceremony has been canceled. It is a situation that the Truong family has had trouble accepting.

"They are also really disappointed," Truong explained. "Because my father couldn't see me graduating from high school and being a first generation, it would have been like the first person in my family to graduate and it was supposed to be a big problem and now it's kind of like, I will receive the diploma by mail and that's it. "

But it is his future job prospects that Truong is most concerned about.

"Hearing about the recession and everyone is like losing your job," Truong said. "And there may not even be places that are hiring because they are having great success." He's really terrified of any new graduate. "

Students Rising Above Program Manager Lorna Contreras-Townsend notes that the non-profit organization offers professional coaching, networking assistance and even coding classes for its students like Truong, who may be forced to look for work outside the field. chosen one.

"It's a pretty weird time … it's definitely the first time we've worked in a pandemic, but we are actively changing the way we navigate workforce development for our current students and graduates, and we are well positioned to do it." Contreras said. -Townsend. “The message that is really important to them is that they keep an open mind right now. They may need to secure a job that puts them in a position where they feel financially stable and is still an opportunity for growth. "

Truong is exactly waiting for new opportunities. A recent trip abroad gave him the opportunity to meet many new people, and that inspired Truong to pursue a career in Human Resources. And while that career may not happen right after graduation, she feels positive about her future.

"I really like … meeting a lot of people and I like acclimating them to a culture," Truong explained. "As if he was very blessed."