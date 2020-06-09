Bar Refaeli avoids jail time after agreeing to a guilty plea on tax evasion charges

Instagram

Model Refaeli Bar He agreed to serve nine months of community service in Israel as part of a plea agreement on tax evasion charges.

The beauty and her mother, Tzipi Refaeli, had been under investigation in her homeland for several years amid allegations that they had misled tax authorities about Bar's earnings and whereabouts from 2009 to 2012.

They stated that for 2009 and 2010, she had been living in the US. USA With the then boyfriend Leonardo Dicaprioand, therefore, she did not have to pay the Israeli income tax, although the authorities maintain that she really was based in Tel Aviv.

Last year (19), Bar's argument was rejected by a judge, who ordered him to pay millions in tax dollars, and now the 34-year-old mother of three, married to businessman Adi Ezra, reached an agreement with prosecutors to end the matter.

As part of the deal, Bar will avoid spending time in prison, though his mother will spend 16 months behind bars as punishment for her role in the scandal.

The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, June 9, also orders both women to pay nearly $ 725,000 in fines and $ 2.3 million in back taxes, according to the Times of Israel.

However, Bar's attorneys continue to insist that she personally did nothing wrong.

"The plea agreement makes it clear once and for all that Bar Refaeli had no intention of evading taxes," his legal representatives told local Channel 13.

"There is no doubt about the fact that during the specified dates, Bar was just over 20 years old, worked as an international model and did not take care of the financial parts of his work. Now Bar will be responsible for the mistakes made and will pay the price needed by them. "