Bar Refaeli and his mother sentenced with community service and 9 months in prison respectively for tax evasion scandal

Page Six reported Tuesday that Bar Refaeli signed a plea agreement to perform only nine months of community service in his home country of Israel on charges of tax evasion, while his mother will serve 16 months behind bars.

The 17-month criminal investigation into the 34-year-old supermodel reportedly began after she was accused of lying about her living conditions in the United States during her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, as a way to avoid Israeli government taxes.

In addition to his community service, his mother Tzipi Refaeli has agreed to serve more than a year in prison, with each party having to pay around $ 725,000 and another $ 2.3 million in back taxes. The Times of Isreal was the first to report the news.

The newspaper says both sides will receive suspended sentences. Bar, who just had her third child in January this year, reportedly argued that her on-off relationship with Leonardo in her 20s made her a "family unit."

In other words, he argued that his base of operations was the United States, rather than Israel. However, prosecutors in the case say Bar and his mother used this claim as a way to hide millions of dollars in profits from tax authorities between the period of 2009 and 2012.

In addition, Bar managed to avoid telling authorities about the expensive gifts and discounts they gave him at the time. As noted above, Bar was linked to the Once upon a time in Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, for several years.

According to a 2011 report by The Daily Mail, Leonardo DiCaprio split after both sides revealed they were not interested in settling down soon. In 2011, the then-36-year-old movie star and then-25-year-old model went to the Met Gala in New York and spent a night at Top of the Standard.

After six years of intermittent dating, they decided to cut him off because they were both interested in seeing other people. Other sources have stated that Leonardo DiCaprio actually broke up with her due to her "questionable,quot; behavior.



