Bachelor Nation's Marquel Martin urges franchise to speak up

Where are you, Single producers? That is what Marquel Martin wants to know.
High school veteran took to Instagram to address the lack of diversity (and lack of response) of The Bachelor and High school Amidst calls to the reality franchise to launch a color lead Marquel was rumored to be in the running to headline The Bachelor after an affair Andi Dorfman, but Chris Soules It was he who had the opportunity to distribute the roses.
"Action needs to be taken and accountability is needed. And that is what I am trying to do (peacefully and respectfully) with this post because I would be remiss if I did not do my part in shouting the silence of THE FRANCHISE OF BACHELOR / BACHELORETTE @bachelorabc @bacheloretteabc ((Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner), I love you all, you know what is like that) ", wrote Marquel.
"And make no mistake, I am not doing this because of fame or influence (I have a girl), but I am doing it because I think it is the right thing to do," he continued.
Marquel said she loved having "the opportunity to be on the show,quot; and that she has "nothing but love for all the producers, runners, and cast members I know (well, most of you haha)," however, the Silence of the franchise is something he felt the need to scream.
"(I am not saddened to see that you seem to be silent on the current state of our nation and the cry for equality of my (African-American) people! I am a proud black man and like a black man who was once a member of the cast on your show I am offended by your silence as a franchise. Perhaps some of you personally are not racist and support the #blacklivesmatter movement, but as a franchise I have not seen it yet, "he wrote.
Over the course of 18 years and 40 seasons, the franchise has had a black edge, Rachel Lindsay. A petition, which has been signed and supported by a number of Bachelor Nation veterans, calls on the franchise to issue a black lead to The Bachelor Season 25, give BIPOC contestants (blacks, indigenous people, people of color) a fair screen time, increase the BIPOC cast, hire a diversity consultant, and fairly compensate and hire BIPOC people behind the scenes, among other points.
As of press time, ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the campaign.
"Don't hide behind the money, talk and support us as we matter, because we do it! We see your program, we separate," wrote Marquel.
In a previous blog post, Rachel said she would not return to the franchise unless the show addresses her issues with race.
"Here's my point … if the National Football League, an organization notoriously known for not endorsing its athletes of color, can make a statement condemning racism and its systemic oppression and admitting they were wrong not to listen in the past , so he Single the franchise can certainly follow suit, "he said." Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have remained silent. Until then, be sure to tune in on Mondays for all the white reasons to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever since it will highlight weekly what is wrong with this franchise. "
High school season 16 is ready to star Clare Crawley, but production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.