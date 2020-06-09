Bachelor Nation's Marquel Martin urges franchise to speak up

Where are you, Single producers? That is what Marquel Martin wants to know.

High school veteran took to Instagram to address the lack of diversity (and lack of response) of The Bachelor and High school Amidst calls to the reality franchise to launch a color lead Marquel was rumored to be in the running to headline The Bachelor after an affair Andi Dorfman, but Chris Soules It was he who had the opportunity to distribute the roses.

"Action needs to be taken and accountability is needed. And that is what I am trying to do (peacefully and respectfully) with this post because I would be remiss if I did not do my part in shouting the silence of THE FRANCHISE OF BACHELOR / BACHELORETTE @bachelorabc @bacheloretteabc ((Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner), I love you all, you know what is like that) ", wrote Marquel.