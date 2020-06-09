Babylon Health admits GP app suffered data breach

Image copyright

Babylon Health

Babylon Health has acknowledged that its GP video dating app has suffered a data breach.

The company was alerted to the problem after one of its users discovered they had been given access to dozens of video recordings of other patients' consultations.

A follow-up check by Babylon revealed that a small number of UK users could also see each other's sessions.

The firm said it has since resolved the problem and notified regulators.

Babylon allows its members to speak to a doctor, therapist or other health specialist through a video call with a smartphone and, when appropriate, sends an electronic prescription to a nearby pharmacy. It has over 2.3 million registered users in the UK.

Leeds-based Rory Glover had access to the service through her membership in a private health insurance plan with Bupa, one of Babylon's partners.

On Tuesday morning, when he went to check a recipe, he noticed that he had around 50 videos in the Replantations section of queries of the application that did not belong to him.

Clicking on one revealed that the file contained images of someone else's quote.

"It surprised me," he told the .

"You don't expect to see something like that when you're using a trusted application. It's shocking to see such a monumental mistake made."

Glover said he alerted a co-worker to the fact, that he used to work for Babylon. In turn, he pointed the problem to the company's compliance department.

Image copyright

Rory Glover Screenshot

Glover discovered dozens of streaming videos in his app that he shouldn't have had access to





Soon after, Mr. Glover's access to the clips was terminated.

Babylon, which is based in London, has confirmed the rape.

"On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 9, we identified and resolved a problem within two hours whereby one patient agreed to the introduction of another patient's consultation recording," he said in a statement.

"Our research showed that three patients, who had booked and had appointments today, incorrectly received, but did not see, recordings of other patients' queries through a subsection of the user profile within the Babylon app.

"This was the result of a software bug rather than a malicious attack. The problem was quickly identified and resolved.

"Of course, we take any safety issue, however small, very seriously, and have reached out to affected patients to update them, apologize, and provide support when necessary."

A spokesperson said Babylon's engineering team was already aware of the problem before it was contacted by Glover's co-worker.

He said the problem had been accidentally introduced through a new feature that allows users to switch from audio queries to video queries in the middle of a call.

And he said Babylon had informed the Information Commissioner's Office about the matter.

"The affected users were only in the UK and this did not impact our international operations," he added.

However, Glover said it still had concerns and did not intend to re-use the service.

"It is a matter of doctor-patient confidentiality," he said.

"You expect everything you say to be private, not shared with a stranger."