Baby found deceased in vehicle pulled from Texas River, father arrested at Amber Alert Center – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GAINESVILLE, Texas () – The Gainesville Police Department located the body of a baby Tuesday afternoon and arrested a suspect wanted on an Amber Alert.

Police found Jeremy Brown, 30, in the Red River on I-35 alongside an overturned and overturned vehicle.

Officers pulled Brown out of the river and medical personnel were on the scene to evaluate him for any injuries.

He was detained under the order issued earlier in the day.

The vehicle was removed from the river and a baby was placed inside the vehicle in a car seat.

The family has been notified of this information and positive identification is pending.

An Amber Alert was issued for Lyrik Aliyana Brown, 3, who, according to police, was taken by her father, Jeremy.

Lyrik weighs 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen in a yellow jumpsuit, with hearts and flowers.