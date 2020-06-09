B. Simone says her man cannot work a 9-5 job: "He can be an entrepreneur,quot;

B. Simone got her money back, and now she's looking for a man with the same type of bag!

In an interview with Nick Cannon, B. Simone is candid about the type of friend he wants, making it clear that he can't have a 9-5 job. Instead, she said she wants a man to make his own bag on his own time.

"You can't have a 9-5," she says. “I mean, he can be a busy entrepreneur. It can't be dialing in and out. "

Despite Nick's surprise reaction, B. Simone continues to elaborate, explaining that he believes entrepreneurs should date other entrepreneurs.

"I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs," she says. Nick suggests that there are men who make a lot of money with vocational jobs, but his sister is simply not convinced. "I'm sure, but you are not going to understand my lifestyle. You are not going to understand why I am awake at 3 o'clock in the morning."

What do you think, Roomies? Should entrepreneurs date other entrepreneurs? Or is 9-5 money just as good? Let us know in the comments!